Time is running out to become Conservative Party member and elected new candidate

Time is running out to help select the next Conservative Party of Canada candidate for the Vernon—Lake Country—Monashee riding.

The new riding was created last year and has attracted several hopefuls.

Former Vernon city councillor and former BC Conservative Party president Scott Anderson is in the running as is current Vernon councillor Teresa Durning.

Rachel Enns, “long-time political conservative,” has also put her name in as has Min Randhawa, who worked with provincial Liberal MLA Eric Foster for several years.

Kelowna radio host Toby Tannas from Beach Mornings with Ara and Toby, also put her name forward, announcing her bid for the candidacy less than a month ago.

To participate in the upcoming nomination meeting(s), individuals must be members of the Conservative Party of Canada and reside within the Electoral District of Vernon—Lake Country—Monashee as of Friday, Feb. 14.

Any member whose membership has expired within the previous ninety (90) days from two (2) days following the issuance of the closing notice will be eligible to vote, provided they pay the appropriate membership renewal fee as required by the party.

Online memberships can be purchased until 8:59 p.m. Feb. 14.

The nomination period for candidate hopefuls closes Feb. 26, no official voting day has been set.