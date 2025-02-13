Vernon Fire Rescue responds to vehicle, tent and structure fire in under two hours

Photo: Darren Handschuh Vernon Fire Rescue responds to fire behind The People's Place, Thursday morning

UPDATE 11:48 a.m.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to three separate fires in different areas of the city within two hours of each other Thursday morning.

At 7:58 a.m., VFRS responded to a vehicle fire in the 6500 block of Scott Road. Upon arrival, crews found an RV fully engulfed in flames. One person was transported to the hospital.

At 9:18 a.m., crews responded to the 3400 block of 27th Avenue, where a fire had started in a tent and spread to surrounding combustibles. There are no reported injuries at this time.

Then, at about 9:32 a.m., VFRS responded to reports of a structure fire in the 700 block of Waddington Drive.

Crews arrived and found a recycling area containing cardboard on fire. The fire is now under control, though significant damage has been sustained to storage structures and outbuildings.

Smoke remains visible in the area as crews continue to conduct overhaul and extinguish hot spots.

ORIGINAL 10:53 a.m.

