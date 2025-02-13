254659
253730
Vernon  

Vernon Fire Rescue responds to three fires in one morning

Busy morning for VFRS

- | Story: 533269

It's been busy morning for Vernon Fire Rescue Services with crews, called out to three separate fires within a short time frame.

Crews responded to a a minor fire behind The People's Place which was quickly put out.

VFRS then responded to a fire at Emterra Environmental and remain on scene monitoring hot spots.

The City of Vernon confirmed crews also responded to a third fire, but the details are unclear at this time.

The city says more information is to come from VFRS.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Vernon News