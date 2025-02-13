Vernon Fire Rescue responds to three fires in one morning

Photo: Darren Handschuh Vernon Fire Rescue responds to fire behind The People's Place, Thursday morning

It's been busy morning for Vernon Fire Rescue Services with crews, called out to three separate fires within a short time frame.

Crews responded to a a minor fire behind The People's Place which was quickly put out.

VFRS then responded to a fire at Emterra Environmental and remain on scene monitoring hot spots.

The City of Vernon confirmed crews also responded to a third fire, but the details are unclear at this time.

The city says more information is to come from VFRS.