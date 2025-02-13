Coldstream council approves special event liquor garden at Kal Beach

Photo: Facebook/Vernon Volleyball

A liquor garden will be allowed at Kal Beach this summer – for two days only.

At their Monday council meeting, District of Coldstream elected officials approved a special event exemption to allow the City of Vernon Volleyball Tournament to operate a liquor garden at Kal Beach on Aug. 16 and 17.

According to the report submitted to council ahead of the meeting, the gardens will be allowed to operate between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Security must be on site at all times, access is limited to Vernon Volleyball Tournament participants, and the group must participate in the safe ride home program.

According to the report, the liquor gardens will be near Alexander’s Beach Pub.