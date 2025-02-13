Fire now under control: Fire Chief David Lind

Photo: Darren Handschuh

UPDATE 10:36 a.m.

Vernon Fire Chief David Lind says the fire at Emterra Environmental is now under control – crews will remain on scene for the next hour or so to continue knocking down hot spots.

The fire was in the covered out building used for recycling, and caused some damage to the building.

Lind says the fire involved mostly cardboard which caused the smoke.

No injuries were reported.

UPDATE 10:08 a.m.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services seems to have quickly gotten the possible fire on Waddington Drive under control.

Castanet reporter Darren Handschuh says the smoke has gone down significantly, but crews remain on scene.

Fire fighters are focusing on the roof of an outbuilding behind Emterra Environmental.

Photo: Darren Handschuh

ORIGINAL 9:50 a.m.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services are on scene of what appears to be a fire above Kalamalka Lake Road.

A large amount of smoke is visible rising above the strip mall at 740 Waddington Drive.

Castanet reporter Darren Handschuh says multiple fire firefighters and two fire trucks are on scene alongside BC EHS.

The block is currently closed off as crews work.

Castanet has reached out to Vernon Fire Rescue Services and the City of Vernon for more information, this story will be updated when more information is known.