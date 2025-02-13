Regional District of North Okanagan looking into water security, risks to Greater Vernon Advisory Committee

Photo: RDNO

The Greater Vernon Advisory Committee will be getting a report on risks to Greater Vernon Water (GVW).

At Wednesday’s GVAC meeting, Regional District of North Okanagan director Jim Garlick requested staff create a summary report on water licences.

“A few things that have come up recently, everything from developments from the city and what we have planned here,” said Garlick.

“It would be good for us to have staff bring forward a report on water licences and also staff’s concerns around them.”

Garlick requested the summary report look at what water licenses exist, what’s being used and any changes coming down the pipe.

Garlick, who is a District of Coldstream elected official, said he feels the information is important to have as various RDNO member municipalities review their Official Community Plans – a document which guides future decisions for a city.

“I have these concerns personally but for me to just say it, that’s just my opinion," Garlick said.

"I want staff to look at it and come up with the technical information and provide it to us from a staff level that I can say this isn’t about me, this is me taking this report, reading it and the concerns and the info is right here."

RDNO General Manager of utilities Zee Marcolin clarified that the committee is looking for a summary of water staff's concerns and what staff feels needs to be done for water security.