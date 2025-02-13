Interior Health reviewing proposed septic system near Kalamalka Lake

Ben Low-On

About a month since concerns were raised over a proposed septic system being placed near a water source, Interior Health says it’s currently reviewing the project for any health-related concerns.

On Jan. 10, the Society for the Protection of Kalamalka Lake launched a petition to protect the lake, which is a part of Greater Vernon Water intake.

“The septic system should either be moved away from the gravel deposit along the creek or built to the highest standard with ongoing monitoring, as required under the Municipal Wastewater Regulation,” states the petition.

The petition was started after agricultural company VegPro submitted a Development Variance Permit (DVP) to the RDNO regarding waterworks extensions. If allowed, the septic system for temporary farm worker housing could be built at the property on Ricardo Rd.

The status of the DVP is currently unclear. Castanet reached out to the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee Chair Bob Fleming for an update, but he did not respond to request for comment.

The RDNO told Castanet they have the power to approve the Development Variance Permit, but the authority to approve the proposed septic system would fall to the Ministry of Environment or Interior Health.

“We anticipate this review will be completed by the end of March. It is too early to speculate on the outcome of that assessment. Our shared priority with the City of Vernon, the Regional District of North Okanagan and other community partners is to maintain safe drinking water for local residents,” reads a statement from Interior Health.

The Ministry of Environment and Parks told Castanet that they monitor larger wastewater systems – those handling more than 22.7 cubic metres of wastewater per day.

The Ministry included that qualified professionals are bound by ethical codes and are responsible for ensuring the system protects public health and the environment. The regulations they need to adhere to have specific requirements to protect human health.