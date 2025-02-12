City of Vernon getting $40k to ensure inclusive emergency management practices

Photo: Darren Handschuh Volunteers are Vernon Emergency Support Services Reception Centre in August 2023

City of Vernon will receive $40,000 to ensure local emergency management practices are inclusive and respectful of Indigenous people and communities.

Vernon-Lumby MLA Harwinder Sandhu says the funding, which is part of about $1 million of provincial funding going to communities throughout B.C., will strengthen cultural safety during emergencies.

“Everyone here in the Okanagan is familiar with climate-related emergencies, and all levels of government continue to work together to ensure our communities are as prepared as possible," said Sandhu.

"By making cultural safety a priority, we can improve communication between people and emergency personnel, resulting in better outcomes and safety for everyone.”

The $40,000 that Vernon is receiving will be used for cultural safety educators.

The province-wide funding is coming from the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund which supports local governments and First Nations to better prepare for and respond to disasters.

Projects across the province include staff and volunteer training, and building and strengthening relationships between Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities.