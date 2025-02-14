Free Family Day events happening in Vernon and Coldstream

Photo: Pixabay

Monday is Family Day and both Vernon and Coldstream are hosting free events to celebrate.

Coldstream is holding its second annual Family Fun Day on Feb. 17 from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the community hall, 9909 Kalamalka Lake Rd.

Former Cirque du Soleil performer Alvin Tam will perform Circus Arts in the hall at 12:30 p.m. and the Bubble Wonders stage show happens at 1:30 p.m.

Games and colouring will take place in the gallery all afternoon and refreshments and snacks will be provided. This year’s event is put on thanks to community sponsors: Meier’s Used Building Products, R.E Postill and Sons, Maven Lane, Vernon Family Dental and the District of Coldstream.

In Vernon, the city is hosting free family swims and skates to celebrate the day.

Free Family Day swim will take place from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at the Vernon Aquatic Centre.

Free Family Day skating will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon, and from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Kal Tire Place North.