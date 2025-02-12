Fraudulent SilverStar Mountain Resort gift cards circulating: Vernon RCMP

Photo: SilverStar Mountain Resort

Mounties are investigating fraud after SilverStar Mountain Resort was targeted in an apparent gift card scam.

Vernon RCMP launched an investigation after receiving a report of numerous gift cards purchased from the resort through fraudulent credit card transactions. Staff discovered the issue when looking into a disputed credit card transaction and then found several more gift card purchases also believed to be fraudulent.

Mounties say they believe the cards are now being sold to unsuspecting buyers through resale platforms like Facebook Marketplace.

“The cards vary in amount and are real, which makes [it] nearly impossible for buyers to determine their legitimacy at first glance,” said Const. Chris Terleski.

“You’re taking an awfully big risk anytime you purchase a gift card second hand. Our advice is that consumers only purchase gift cards directly from the business or their authorized sellers.”

The resort and RCMP are alerting the public in hopes of preventing further loss from the ongoing fraud.

Anyone who’s already purchased a SilverStar gift card from an online seller are asked to verify its authenticity, people can contact SilverStar Guest Services for help.

Anyone with information about this fraud or who believes they may have unknowingly purchased a fraudulent gift card, is encouraged to report it to police immediately.