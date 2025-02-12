Spallumcheen asking public for feedback on emergency communications

Photo: Township of Spallumcheen Flooding in Spallumcheen in 2022 activating the township's Emergency Operations Centre

The Township of Spallumcheen wants to know how best to communicate with the public during emergencies.

Spallumcheen received $30,000 from the Union of BC Municipalities Community Emergency Preparedness Fund to develop an emergency communication plan to make sure the public stays informed during emergencies.

The township launched a survey for the community to share experiences and feedback on communication during emergencies. The survey is available online and in person at the Township of Spallumcheen office at 4144 Spallumcheen Way, Armstrong, and will be open until March 14.

“The Township is committed to learning from past emergencies and building an effective plan that works for everyone,” reads a release from Spallumcheen.

“Effective communication in emergencies saves lives, protects property and builds community resilience.”

The survey asks the public where they typically receive township information during emergencies, what information source is preferable and the effectiveness of current systems.

The to-come Emergency Public Notification Plan will ensure community members receive timely, accurate and accessible information during emergencies.