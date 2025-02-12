Coldstream Ranchlands Park being considered for BC Wildfire Service training

Photo: RDNO Section of Coldstream Ranchlands Park

BC Wildfire Service is eyeing Coldstream Ranchlands Park for use as a training site.

A member of the BCWS Vernon Zone will be at the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee Wednesday to discuss the potential of the park to be a training site for both Regional District of North Okanagan fire crews and BCWS staff.

The ranchlands park is 126.5 hectares of natural space acquired by the RDNO in 2021.

The land is part of the Greater Vernon Trails and Natural Spaces Master Plan’s objective to increase passive recreational opportunities within natural spaces.

It’s not clear what the training would involve.

The BCWS delegation will also give GVAC and RDNO information about BCWS cultural and prescribed burning program, including how BCWS plans, or assists with planning of planned burns.