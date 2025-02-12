New head coach needed for Vernon Amateur Athletics Association

Photo: Vernon Amateur Athletics Association

The Vernon Amateur Athletics Association (VAAA) needs new coaches for its upcoming season.

With track and field season beginning in March the VAAA has an immediate need for a new head coach to oversea program activities.

The association is also looking for a new throws coach and accepting applications for passionate coaches to join the team.

VAAA also opened online registration for athletes of all ages and abilities to sign up for the upcoming season.

“We’ve emailed last year’s members with direct links to the registration page, and we’re eager to welcome returning and new athletes as we head into another exciting season,” said VAAA coach Robyn Poulin.

The association aims to create a supportive environment for athletes of all ages and abilities, and help develop skills and achieve personal bests in track and field events.

More information about the association, and fees, can be found online.