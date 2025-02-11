Vernon city council approves Pride Flag flying at City Hall

Photo: Facebook/ Canadian Mental Health Association Vernon & District Groups gathered at City Hall in 2024 to raise the Pride Flag

Vernon Pride will be flying its flag at City Hall once again this year, this time for all of National Pride month

At Monday’s city council meeting, elected officials approved the flying of the Vernon Pride flag at the Community Flag Pole at City Hall.

The flag will fly from June 2 to June 30, a change up from previous years where the flag flew in August.

This year, Vernon Pride moved its Pride week to June from August, putting it in line with national and international celebrations.