BX Swan Lake Community Association looking for people to form new volunteer committee

Photo: Ben Low-On

The BX Swan Lake Community Association is looking for people to form a Friends of the Park volunteer committee.

The Regional District of North Okanagan asked the association to form this group for the new agricultural park at 4122 East Vernon Rd.

The association is looking for people with qualities like hands-on farming experience, community spirit, and farm management experience.

The main roles of the committee include providing day-to-day support to the park on-site coordinator, organizing and participating in on-site community programs, as well as engaging in on-site projects.

People interested in this opportunity are encouraged to reach out to [email protected].