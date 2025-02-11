New housing concept to build 4,000 homes gets first approval from Vernon city council

Photo: Kerkhoff Develop-Build Proposed development area highlighted in yellow

Vernon city council has given initial approval for a proposed housing plan which would bring 4,000 new homes to the city – 1,800 of which are expected to be at an attainable price point.

After a lengthy discussion at Vernon city council on Monday about proper steps to amend the city’s Official Community Plan to allow for the development, elected officials agreed to support the housing concept in principle.

This first approval means the developer can move forward with public consultation and then bring the plans back to city council for further approvals.

Prior to agreeing to the initial support, council raised concerns about the development.

Coun. Brian Quiring said the 421-hectare property running along Commonage road is close to ongoing wildfire mitigation work, which could be a community concern.

“I believe that there needs to be some commentary on the effect of a wildfire on this number of units, or how we manage wildfires with respect to this development,” said Quiring.

Mayor Victor Cumming built on the concern noting the importance of residents being able to insure homes.

“I think there needs to be some wildfire risk work done, particularly around insurance, this is becoming a significant issue for those who were burnt out with the 2023 fire, and some outlying areas are beginning to see substantial costs related to trying to access wildfire insurance,” said Cumming.

Coun. Brian Guy wanted to know more about unexploded ordnances in the area. Guy cited a consultant report which said the accessible areas had been cleared, but he raised concerns over liability in accidents or deaths of people going off trail.

Overall, council agreed the number of homes being proposed was needed in the city.

Coun. Kari Gares pointed out the city’s inability to address the ongoing housing gap.

“The houses that we've been building haven't even tapped into the deficit of what our community has,” said Gares, citing an off-hand approximation of a 2,800 home gap.

“This is a potential project that could potentially come forward, that might actually address those gaps in the long term, because this project definitely is a 10 year program.”

The new housing concept is being proposed by Kerkhoff Develop-Build, and would see a master-planned community on part of its 421-hectare property, 580 Commanage, seven minutes from downtown Vernon