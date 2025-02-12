Teams hit the race track in funky vehicles during the Vernon Winter Carnival

Ben Low-On

Teams took to the course Tuesday afternoon at Kal Tire Place with some funky vehicles for the Winter Carnival Totally Fun Bed Races.

Different businesses raced in a time trial format hoping to win a year of bragging rights and a chance to put their names on the bed races trophy.

“It would be really just bringing the community together. It's fun to come out and have some drinks and laugh together,” said Conan Ackert with Total Restoration Services, one of the companies hosting the event.

The bed races were one of the original events held during the first winter carnival in 1961.

“It's just another historic value, they used to do it down Main Street back in the day. I wish I could have seen it,” said Ackert.

The 65th Annual Vernon Winter Carnival runs until Feb. 16. Information on the events happening throughout the city can be found here.