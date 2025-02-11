Increased mental health files in North Okanagan could be from RCMP and nurse teams

Photo: Mike Biden File photo

Mounties suspect Integrated Crisis Response Teams (ICRT), which pair officers with nurses to address mental health issues in the community, have led to an increase in calls.

Vernon RCMP Supt. Blake MacLeod was before Vernon city council on Monday to give an update on the fourth quarter, ending in December 2024.

MacLeod gave an update on the ICRT and explained they might be the reason for increased mental health calls. Vernon/Coldstream mental health files jumped to 493 in 2024, up from 360 calls in 2023.

“With that team, there's a lot more engagement and partnering with the local community supports that are there,” said MacLeod, adding people are also more aware of the ICRT and supports.

“There’s some anecdotal evidence out there saying that people are now calling for help more and more.”

Mounties will be looking into the impact of ICRT’s, as well. Specifically, MacLeod said he plans to look at the calls received and see if there’s been a decrease in repeat mental health calls/cases now that the teams are in the community.

It’s been more than a year since Vernon’s ICRT’s were created in November 2023. Mounties partner with an IH nurse to respond to calls that have a mental health element.