City of Vernon won't comment on potential sale of O'Keefe Ranch to Okanagan Indian Band

Photo: Castanet file photo O'Keefe mansion

UPDATE 2:13 p.m.

The City of Vernon doesn't have much to say about the potential sale of O'Keefe Ranch to the Okanagan Indian Band.

In an email, spokesperson Jessica Hewitt said the city is "continuously engaged in discussions" with the OKIB about "various properties in the region."

"As these discussions are ongoing and confidential, we are unable to comment on specific land matters at this time," she said.

ORIGINAL 11:44 a.m.

The Okanagan Indian Band has voted to purchase O’Keefe Ranch.

In an audio recording of Monday’s chief and council meeting shared with Castanet, an amended motion was passed authorizing the band "to finalize the purchase with the City of Vernon."

“Subject to administration conducting a comprehensive assessment of the site's existing infrastructure and potential uses to ensure alignment with OKIB cultural community and economic development priorities, subject to the CEO sustaining a risk assessment, mitigation strategy and implementation plan, and being provided back to chief and council,” the recording states.

The motion was carried.

The City of Vernon presently leases the historical site to the O’Keefe Ranch Historical Society, which operates the site and maintains the property.

Castanet has reached out to the OKIB and the City of Vernon for comment. The band has not replied and the city said it needs more time to craft a response.

Band looks to 'reclaim' site

According to a band report obtained by Castanet, the sale will be a step forward.

"OKIB has now reached an agreement with the City of Vernon to purchase the ranch site, presenting a rare opportunity for the band to reclaim and manage this historically significant land in alignment with OKIB's values, priorities, rights and title,” it reads.

Many OKIB members have contributed to the ranch over the course of its history, working as labourers, cowboys, and guides.

According to the report, the expansion of ranching and colonial land policies displaced many OKIB members from traditional lands and restricting access to vital hunting, fishing and gathering areas.

The land is also home to St. Anne’s Church which was part of the Catholic missionary effort to assimilate Indigenous peoples and suppress traditional cultural practices.

“While the ranch played a key role in early settler expansion, its history is deeply intertwined with the people of the Okanagan Indian Band,” the report states, describing a "common-law marriage" between Cornelius O'Keefe and a Sylix woman.

The ranch remains a significant site for OKIB, with existing infrastructure that could be leveraged for cultural, community and economic development.

Society not aware of sale

O’Keefe Ranch Historical Society President Bruce Cummings told Castanet on Monday afternoon that he was not aware the site was up for sale and that had not been communicated with him.

The city has not released any public information about the site being up for sale.

The ranch has been a point of tension at Vernon city council due to the historical society's continued requests for additional funding.

In the fall, Vernon council voted to deny a one-time $85,000 grant, and to keep with the current lease agreement set to expire in March 2027, in which the city gives the ranch $10,000 each year for capital projects.

In October, council voted to deny the ranch's request for an operating grant of $150,000.

This story will be updated if more becomes known.