Vernon man honoured for work in forestry sector

Photo: Forest Professionals BC

A Vernon man was recognized as a Distinguished Forest Professional by Forest Professionals (FPBC) British Columbia.

Mark Hay along with Steve Kozuki, Randy Waterous, and the late Cindy Stern were honoured at the FPBC’s 77th Annual Forestry Conference in Victoria.

“This category recognizes significant accomplishments over a career, for providing outstanding service to the profession of forestry and for furthering the principles of FPBC. It is the profession’s highest honour for a registrant,” stated a Press Release.

Hay became the manager of seedling services for BC Timber Sales (BCTS), which manages 20 per cent of the province’s public land base.

Seedling services manages the BTCS seed inventory and the production and delivery of more than 80 million seedlings annually.

BCTS has planted more than 500 million seedlings and overseen the regeneration of 3.5 million hectares of land during Hay’s leadership.

He has also been involved in driving several BCTS initiatives, including the implementation of more efficient seed management practices.

“Mark has demonstrated exemplary leadership and contributions that have significantly advanced the forestry profession at local, provincial and national levels, aligning with the high standards required for this prestigious recognition,” said FPBC Board Chair Keri Simmons.

“Mark’s career reflects his outstanding service, leadership, and dedication to forestry. His impact on the profession, both in terms of practice and policy, is truly remarkable,” she continued.