No 'specified criteria to buy Canadian': City of Vernon

The City of Vernon has no specific criteria to buy local – but that doesn’t mean it won’t, city council heard at its regular meeting Monday.

With tariffs once again promised by U.S. President Donald Trump, Coun. Kelly Fehr asked staff for an update on the city’s procurement policy which was updated approximately within the last year – the policy governs how the city buys goods and services.

“Just wondering, in the light of potential tariffs, if administration has had an opportunity to review our procurement policy and just had some internal discussions,” asked Fehr.

Chief Administrative Officer Peter Weeber confirmed discussions were taking place, mainly about the Active Living Centre. With it’s $135.9 million maximum budget the centre is one of the largest capital projects on the slate for this year.

Director of financial services Elma Hamming added that the city policy looks at getting the best value for taxpayer dollars.

“Right now, there is no specified criteria that says to buy Canadian, but we do look at, we accept, proposals across the board, internationally,” explained Hamming. “Then it's based on the best fit and whatever criteria is determined in that request. So again, if the bid is competitive, it would be considered.”

The update comes after Trump announced a minimum 25 per cent tariff on steel imports, and hiked his 2018 aluminum tariffs to 25 per cent from 10% – all of which comes into effect on March 4.

It’s the latest in his tariffs plans. On Feb. 1 Trump announced 25 per cent tariffs on all Canadian goods before agreeing to pause implementing the tariffs on Feb. 3 for 30 days. The feds initially announced counter-tariffs and B.C. Premier David Eby vowed to pull "red-state" liquor from store shelves, but those measures were also paused for 30 days.

