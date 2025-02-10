Crashed cars slowing traffic on Westside Road near Vernon

Photo: Wade Cantalope

Motorists using Westside Road Monday evening should expect delays as at least two vehicles have crashed on the road.

Castanet reader Wade Cantalope sent in photos showing at least two vehicles with heavy damage on Westside Road near the works yard.

Emergency crews appear to be on scene and seem to be blocking most of the road.

It’s not clear which direction vehicles were traveling as both appear very turned around. Pieces of the vehicle were scattered throughout the road.

Castanet has reached out to BC EHS for more information.

DriveBC issued a slippery conditions alert at 4:20 p.m. Monday.