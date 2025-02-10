Vernon RCMP investigating recent road rage incident on Alexis Park Drive

Photo: Patrikas Samulevicius

Vernon RCMP are investigating a recent incident on Alexis Park Drive.

On Thursday, Feb. 6 at about 4:40 p.m., RCMP received reports of two men fighting in the street on Alexis Park Drive.

Frontline officers found one of the men still at the location, the second person involved had driven away before officers arrived.

The incident is believed to have been caused by road rage that escalated into a physical altercation and minor injuries were reported.

RCMP have interviewed witnesses and are reviewing video footage that captured the event.

Mounties are asking any witnesses who have not spoken to police to contact Const. Drake with the North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171 and quote file #2025-1817