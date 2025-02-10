Vernon judge condemns 'vile, awful' language, sends North Okanagan man to jail

Photo: Castanet file photo

A North Okanagan man who used vile and repulsive language during a side swiping incident in August 2022 will spend 90 days in jail.

Edward Allan Lockhart, 69, was in Vernon provincial court Monday for sentencing. Lockhart had previously been found guilty of failure to stop and uttering threats, but he was acquitted on charges of dangerous driving and assault with a weapon.

Judge David Patterson sided with Crown prosecution Matthew Blow and sentenced Lockhart to 90 days jail to be followed by a one year probation.

“I agree with the prosecutor, this court must condemn Mr. Lockhart's vile, repulsive, unacceptable and awful conduct and language in the strongest terms possible,” said Patterson.

Defence lawyer Courtenay Simmons had sought a sentence of probation, and if that was not accepted then house arrest. Patterson said neither of those would have done the trick.

In the August 2022 sideswiping incident both Lockhart and a female driver pulled over on Highway 97 near O’Keefe Ranch and Lockhart approached the other driver to confront her about the collision.

In a five-minute interaction at the scene, Lockhart told the woman to "f--k off and die” between six and eight times and repeatedly called her a "c--t."

The profanities continued after the incident — even in court. During cross examination of Lockhart in the fall, Patterson warned him he’d be held in contempt of court if he continued to berate the Crown prosecutor with derogatory names.

In addition to three months in jail, Patterson ordered Lockhart to have no contact with the female driver involved in the incident, to apologize to the woman through a probation officer, and attend counselling as determined by a probation officer.

He will not need to submit a DNA sample, but was given a five-year firearms probation.

Lockhart must also pay a $200 victim fine surcharge.

He was arrested following the hearing to begin serving his sentence.