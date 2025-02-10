Mischief suspect arrested, in custody: Vernon RCMP

Photo: Castanet file photo

A mischief suspect remains in custody after allegedly damaging a business in Vernon on Sunday morning.

Const. Chris Terleski with the RCMP said Mounties received a report at about 5:15 a.m. on Sunday morning of a security alarm at a business at 45th ave and 27th Street.

“Frontline officers responded to the location and found the front door to the building broken,” said Terleski in an email.

“One of the responding officers located an individual nearby who matched the description of the suspect caught on video from the scene.”

A 30-year-old Vernon man was arrested and remains in custody following an initial court appearance.