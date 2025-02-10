Fire hydrant struck by truck, spews water onto Vernon street

Kelvin Kolman

Mounties say a large amount of water was spilled after a truck collided with a fire hydrant in Vernon, Sunday.

On Sunday morning at about 8:30 a.m., Vernon RCMP responded to a report of a pick-up truck hitting a fire hydrant in the 1000-block of 11th Ave in Vernon.

“A large volume of water poured into the street until crews attended and completed the necessary repairs,” said Const. Chris Terleski in an email.

Mounties say video surveillance of the incident shows an older model Chevrolet or GMC, from the late 90s or early 2000s, hitting the hydrant.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote file #2025-1957.

Vernon resident Kelvin Kolman posted footage of the incident on Facebook, he says he spoke to crews who turned the water off.

“The City of Vernon employee who came to shut off the fire hydrant valve told me if they identify the individual, they will be responsible for paying the repair bill instead of using taxpayers money,” said Kolman.

Castanet has reached out to the city for more information.