Petition started to add safety features to Vernon intersection

After a serious collision, a petition has been started to implement traffic lights and a pedestrian crossing at Highway 6 and Pottery Rd.

On the afternoon of Feb. 6, a two-vehicle accident snarled traffic in both directions.

“Our personal concern has elevated to the point of fear, as our daily scan through social media is littered with disturbing reports of accidents in this area. It has become evident that immediate measures need to be taken to curb these alarming occurrences,” states the petition.

The petition calls for MLA Harwinder Sandhu and the Ministry of Transportation and Transit to install a traffic light at the intersection, as well as a sidewalk and crosswalk for pedestrians and other transportation users.

“The consequences of this neglect have proven to be too grave, as apparent in the numerous accidents that this intersection has witnessed,” stated the petition.

There is already a traffic light about 350 metres NW from the Pottery Rd. Intersection.

The petition has gained 111 signatures so far.

