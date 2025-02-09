Plenty to see and do at the Vernon Winter Carnival

The annual Vernon Winter Carnival is in full swing.

Old Man Winter showed up just in time for the annual parade with a dusting of snow.

Thousands of people took in the Saturday event.

“Come on out,” said executive director Lisa Fenyedi, adding carnival has numerous free events throughout its nine-day run. “Carnival is something that we try to make very inclusive for the entire community.”

Several events run through the duration of carnival, along with specific events held on certain days.

The People's Choice Award will be presented to the best ice sculpture at SilverStar Mountain Resort this morning.

The Endurance Health and Fitness and The Starting Block 10 and three km carnival run starts at 10 a.m. in Lavington Park.

The Med will be hosting a Drag Brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

One of the tastiest event of carnival takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the Carnival of Chocolate at Cotton's Chocolate on 30th Avenue.

Sovereign Lake Nordic Club's Tour de Soup goes from noon to 2 p.m. today.

Noble Yoga will be hosting an event from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. and the Jopo Swim at the Vernon aquatic centre goes from 130 to 4 p.m.

For a full list of times, places and ticket information, visit the VWC website.