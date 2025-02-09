From royal visits to a new mall, lots happened in Vernon in the 1980s

Photo: Vernon Museum Queen Elizabeth?s visit to Vernon in 1983. Footage from the visit will be playing at the Vernon Museum during carnival week.

The 2025 Vernon Winter Carnival has officially begun, embracing nostalgia with its "Back to the '80s" theme.

From major milestones to everyday moments, the '80s were a time of change, excitement, and growth for Vernon. It was also an era of bold fashion and pop culture — think legwarmers, neon colours, arcade games, and the sound of cassette tapes rewinding.

The decade saw the city welcome notable visitors and celebrate key events. In 1983, Queen Elizabeth II visited to mark Vernon’s 90th anniversary, a moment of pride for the community. A year later, the Okanagan Indian Band elected Murray Alexis as Chief, ushering in a new era of leadership, while in 1985, local visionary Edna Oram was recognized with a Vernon Good Citizen designation.

Meanwhile, Vernon's landscape was changing — in 1986, the Village Green Mall opened, providing a new shopping destination, and the Vernon SPCA shelter began operating.

That same year, Seaton School’s Concert Band won a trip to Expo 86 in Vancouver, a thrilling achievement for local students. In 1988, the Vernon Morning Star published its first edition with the fitting headline: Good Morning.

Other significant events shaped the decade as well. In 1982, NOCA merged with Fraser Valley Milk Producers, eventually becoming Dairyland, and the Upper Room Mission held its official opening. In 1984, Steve Fonyo embarked on a cross-Canada run for cancer research, inspiring many at the time, though his later years were marred by controversy.

Looking back, the '80s were full of moments — big and small — that shaped Vernon’s history. From visits by royalty to local achievements, the decade was a time of change and growth. As the Winter Carnival brings back the sights and sounds of the era, from big hair to boomboxes, it’s a fitting time to remember how much Vernon evolved during those years.