Vernon Winter Carnival parade starts at noon, lots of other activities to do as well

Photo: Wayne Emde The Vernon Winter Carnival officially kicked off Friday with the popular balloon glow at Kal Tire Place.

The second day of the 64th annual Vernon Winter Carnival is in full swing with plenty of things to do.

The popular parade starts at noon today with some 80 floats in the festive event.

Spectators are reminded there is a new parade route this year and to dress for the frigid temperatures.

Unfortunately, the BC Snow Sculpture competition at SilverStar Mountain Resort was cancelled due to a lack of snow.

In its place, Tyler Welfing, of CarvWel Creations, will be carving five ice blocks in the allowed 48 hours that the snow sculptors would normally receive to complete their creations. Welfing will be joined by Shea Larkin to complete the five sculptures together.

People’s choice voting will take place at SilverStar and a ceremony will still take place on Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. to announce the fan favourite.

There are numerous other events taking place throughout the day including the VWC 1 Mile Race, the JCI Vernon Rockstars Curling FUNspiel, the Predator Ridge Parka Party and the highly popular Sip N Savour.

For a full list of times, places and events visit the Vernon Winter Carnival website.