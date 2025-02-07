Vernon RCMP hoping public can help them identify an arson suspect

Photo: RCMP

Vernon RCMP are hoping the public can help them identify a suspect in an arson investigation.

Const. Chris Terleski said the man is believed to be involved in setting a fire that damaged a structure on a Vernon property Jan. 14.

“We haven’t been able to identify this person and are reaching out to the public hoping someone can identify this person and help advance our investigation,” Terleski said.

Police have released a photo of the suspect and anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Kineshanko of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote file 2025-823.

