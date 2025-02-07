Vernon RCMP investigating alleged assault after suspected road rage incident

Photo: Vernon Rant and Rave (uncensored)

Vernon RCMP are investigating a suspected road rage incident, part of which was caught on camera and posted to social media.

Const. Chris Terleski said on Thursday, Feb. 6, at around 4:40 p.m., police received reports of two men fighting in the street on Alexis Park Drive.

Frontline officers responded and found one of the men still at the location. The second person involved had driven away before officers arrived.

“The incident is believed to be a road rage incident that escalated into a physical confrontation, resulting in one of the men allegedly assaulting the other,” Terleski said.

“Police have interviewed witnesses and are reviewing video footage that captured the event.”

Minor injuries were reported in the altercation and anyone who witnessed the event that has not yet spoken to police, is asked to contact Const. Drake of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote file 2025-1817.

Video footage of the incident was posted to the Vernon Rant and Rave (uncensored) Facebook page where it received 227 comments as of Friday afternoon.