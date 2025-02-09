Vernon RCMP report significant increases in 2024 compared to 2023

Photo: File photo

RCMP are reporting significant jumps in several areas for the final quarter of 2024 in several North Okanagan communities.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP will present it fourth quarter report to city council at their regular meeting Monday.

Violent offences were up 107.1 per cent in Westside for the last three months of 2024 compared to 2023.

“Percentage changes are compared to the same quarter from the previous year. Total violent crime offences include homicides, assaults, sexual assaults, uttering threats and criminal harassment,” the report says.

Violent crime was up 83.3 per cent in Lumby and 34 per cent in rural Vernon while Vernon itself saw a 13.9 per cent increase.

Spallumcheen, however, saw a 60 per cent decrease in violent offences.

There was also a noticeable uptick in property offences across the North Okanagan, the largest of which was Coldstream with a 172.7 per cent increase.

“Property crime offences include break and enter, theft, mischief, arson, fraud and possession of stolen property,” the report says.

Armstrong saw a 106.6 per cent increase, Spallumcheen 100 per cent, Lumby 83.3 per cent, Falkland 33.3 per cent rural Vernon 25 per cent and Vernon 6.4 per cent.

Criminal offences in 2024 compared to 2023 jumped 51.7 per cent in Coldstream, while Enderby saw a 46.8 per cent increase.

“Criminal Code offences include persons and property offences,” the report says.

Lumby recorded a 42.8 per cent increase, with rural Vernon seeing a 33.3 per cent jump. Westside increased by 38 per cent the last three months of 2024 over the previous year.

Vernon saw an 8.9 per cent increase, while Armstrong bucked the trend with a 5.7 per cent decrease.

The Integrated Crisis Response Team was also kept busy the last three months of the year.

The ICRT is comprised of a regular member partnered with a nurse from the Interior Health Authority who responds to calls for service involving persons in crisis.

“This quarter, ICRT responded to 241 calls for service and assisted frontline officers with follow up on an additional 40 investigations,” the report says.

The Prolific Offender Unit identified 13 people for monitoring in the Vernon North Okanagan.

“Of those, six are currently in custody and seven are not in custody. Of the seven not in custody, five reside, or are known to frequent, the City of Vernon, one resides in the North Rural and one relocated outside of our jurisdiction.”

To read the full report, click here.