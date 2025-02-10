Report to Vernon city council says it will cost residents more than $100 a year for cultural centre

Photo: RDNO

Vernon city council will get clarification on how much the Regional District of North Okanagan tax hike will be for the cultural centre.

At their regular meeting Monday, civic leaders will receive a staff report on the increase.

“There have been many inquiries recently on the tax impact to City of Vernon residents with the cultural centre project,” the report says.

“RDNO has indicated that the proposed regional levy through the City of Vernon to Vernon taxpayers will increase by 41.3% in 2025 due to the addition of the Greater Vernon culture service. Based on 2024 average assessed value of Vernon residential properties of $696,738, it is estimated that this will translate into an estimated increase of $114 for the average residential property.”

The overall RDNO budget is not finalized – the district previously told Castanet the budget is expected to be presented to the board of directors at the Feb. 26 meeting and adopted in March.