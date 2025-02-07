Valley First Credit Union brings Ghostbusters to the Vernon Winter Carnival

Photo: Darren Handschuh

Once again, Valley First Credit Union has taken decorating for the Vernon Winter Carnival to the next level.

The Fruit Union Plaza financial institution has a tradition of going all out for carnival and this year they went with a Ghostbusters theme with characters from the wildly popular 1984 movie roaming the facility.

“We are honouring one of the peak movies from the '80s,” said Curt Reimer with Valley First Credit Union, which is the title sponsor of the 64th annual carnival.

The theme of this year's carnival is Back to the '80s, and Reimer said staff collectively decided to go with Ghostbusters.

“We brainstormed, as we always do,” Reimer said. “We had a list of '80s things and we tried to pick something that was a little bit more unique.

“We are the presenting sponsor of winter carnival so we always want to make sure we show a lot of spirit, and it's also something we look forward to.”

Carnival judges were touring Vernon businesses as part of the Best Decorated Premises contest Friday with the winner being announced at a later date.

Carnival officially starts today and runs through to Feb. 16.

Today’s events include Tremendous Trivia at Bricks, and St. James Family Fling at St. James Elementary.

The popular Balloon Glow takes place at the Kal Tire Place parking lot from 4 to 8 p.m. and features food trucks, vendors, a games corner, and lots of little areas for people to take photos.

The shuttle service to the Balloon Glow has had a change of service, the free shuttle will now be leaving from the Divya Sutra Plaza Hotel (formerly the Village Green Hotel) parking lot.