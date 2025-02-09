Construction starting to help make way for new roundabout

Photo: Google Street View

Preliminary work to prepare for a new roundabout at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and 39th Avenue is set to start next week.

BC Hydro crews are scheduled to start pole relocation next week continuing through to Feb. 21.

During pole-relocation work, single-lane alternating traffic will be in effect. The city says drivers should expect minor delays when work is underway.

This work is necessary to accommodate roundabout construction, which is scheduled to begin in March.

Once the project is complete in fall 2025, the community will have a roundabout, new street lighting, pedestrian-controlled lighted crosswalk and anti-skid pavement to address downhill speeds.