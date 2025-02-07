Vernon Racquetball club hosting national level event

Photo: Darren Handschuh

The Rosters Sports Club and Bar is hosting the Winter National Team Selection Event running Feb 7 to 8.

There's 20 competitors coming from British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Québec to compete for a chance to be selected to the national elite and development teams.

Results from the event will be used to determine the teams representing Canada at the 2025 Chengdu World Games and 2025 Pan American Championships

2024 Men’s Double World Champions, Cody Iwaasa and Samuel Murray will be competing. As well as Canada’s reigning Women’s Open National Champion in singles and doubles Frédérique Lambert.

B.C. competitors include Kelowna’s David Serra and Surrey’s Anthony Schonberger.

The tournament is open to spectators free of charge, more information can be found here.