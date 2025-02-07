65th annual Vernon Winter Carnival starts today

Ben Low-On

The Vernon Winter Carnival kicks off today – it's one of the biggest winter carnivals in the country, and this year’s theme is Back to the 80s.

“For a lot of us that are on the board, that was our era when we grew up,” said executive director Lisa Fenyedi about the idea for the theme.

The Vernon Winter Carnival fills the city with over 100 events over ten days and aims to bring people together during one of the coldest months of the year.

“It brings together a sense of community spirit, tradition and fun,” said Fenyedi.

Today’s events include Tremendous Trivia at Bricks, and St. James Family Fling at St. James Elementary.

The biggest event is the Balloon Glow happening at the Kal Tire Place parking lot from 4 to 8 p.m.

“We have food trucks, vendors, a games corner, and lots of little areas for people to take photos,” said Fenyedi.

The shuttle service to the Balloon Glow has had a change of service, the free shuttle will now be leaving from the Divya Sutra Plaza Hotel parking lot.

Vernon Winter Carnival runs from Feb. 7 until Feb. 16