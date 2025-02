Photo: Contributed

A vehicle crash is backup traffic heading towards Lumby from Vernon on Highway 6 near Pottery Road.

Emergency crews are on scene at the crash which is believed to involve two vehicles. One truck appears to have had its airbags deployed.

Traffic appears to be rerouted off Highway 6 and onto Pottery Road.

BC EHS, RCMP and Vernon Fire Rescue are on scene.

Castanet has reached out to BC EHS for more information.