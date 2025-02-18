Vernon and District Immigrant and Community Services Society hosting Jambo Africa

Photo: VDICSS

The four regions of Africa are coming to Vernon.

The Vernon and District Immigrant and Community Services Society's (VDICSS) upcoming Embrace the Nations event, Jambo Africa: Celebrating Africa’s Rich Diversity, will take place on March 8, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Coldstream Community Hall.

The event will highlight the diverse cultures, traditions and flavours of Africa, a continent made up of 54 countries.

With a growing number of African newcomers calling Vernon home, the event presents an opportunity to showcase the cultural richness newcomers bring to the community.

The festivities will take guests on a cultural journey through Africa, offering a vibrant display of music, dance, cuisine and cultural performances.

Attendees will have the opportunity to experience the unique traditions of North Africa, the natural beauty of South Africa, the lively traditions of West Africa, and the stunning landscapes of East Africa.

“We are excited to invite the Vernon community to embrace and celebrate the richness of African cultures,” said Fadia Mokadmi, North African newcomer and volunteer facilitator and community connections liaison at VDICSS.

“As an African, I am eager to share my own culture and traditions, while also discovering the diverse and vibrant cultures of other African regions. This event is a beautiful opportunity for us all to connect, learn from one another, and celebrate the shared human experience.”

Tickets can be purchased online here, or by visiting the VDICSS website.