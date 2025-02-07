Vernon dog adorned with titles heading to Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York

Photo: Jannine Kowalchuk Atzi and Jannine when she won her first Best in Show at eight months old

A Vernon dog might just be the best decorated athlete in town.

Atzi is a three-year-old Xoloitzcuintli competing in dog shows – to date she’s won 61 Best in Show and 44 Reserve Best in Show titles.

Owner, Jannine Kowalchuk, says she’s hoping to win at least one more at the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show taking place in New York City later from Feb. 8, 10 and 11. To enter the sporting event, dogs must be an American Champion and will compete against the top Xolos in the U.S.

“This is Atzi's second year competing at Westminster, last year she was awarded Best of Opposite Sex (the best female Xolo),” said Kowalchuk.

“Of course, we are hoping to do well again this year, but regardless of how she does, I am so proud of all her accomplishments to date.”

It looks like Atzi’s chances of winning could be pretty good, she’s the top Best in Show winning female Xolo in the World, the top winning Xolo in Canadian History and in 2023 was the No. 2 Dog All Breed in Canada.

During a show, all the dogs go into the ring together, and then each dog is examined by a judge individually, dogs are then moved around in a circle and then down and back, so the judge can see their movements. Then judges select a winner.

At the Westminster show, dogs compete in their own breed category, and then the best of each breed competes again.

Atzi is already at the top of her game at three years old, Kowalchuk says most dogs start doing their best at four to five years old, but Atzi was winning titles as a puppy.

Right now, Atzi lives in Quebec with her handler, Graeme Burdon, who will be taking her to New York, but Kowalchuk expects her dog to be home later this month.

“She's actually been living with Graeme for a little over a year doing shows to show at that level,” said Kowalchuk. “To become the No. 1 or No. 2 dog in Canada you need to be doing shows like every weekend, and I work so it's not possible for me. Usually the top dogs are shown by handlers.”

Kowalchuk is expecting Atzi back home on Feb. 20 and is thrilled to have her dog back.

She plans to watch the dog show, but said livestreaming is often tough and she may have to watch replays.

More about the Westminster Dog Show can be found online.