Patients are given cold weather supports upon release from Vernon Jubilee Hospital

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

Vernon Jubilee Hospital provides cold weather supports to people in need upon their discharge, with help from community partners.

Following reports of a tent being handed out to an unhoused person in VJH, Chris Simms, executive director for clinical operations in North Okanagan, confirmed support is sometimes given out to patients.

“Interior Health does not have a specific donation program; however, supporting patients to be safe and comfortable when they leave the hospital is part of our discharge planning process,” said Simms in an email.

“This occurs on a case-by-case basis depending on each individual person’s circumstances. It is not something that we collect data on.”

The hospital works with community partners who donate supplies to people who need them. With the colder temperatures this time of year, supports handed out may include things like sleeping bags, gloves, toques, or warm clothes.

“We appreciate the support from our community partners who provide supplies to help patients be comfortable as they are discharged from care,” said Simms.