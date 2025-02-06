Price of gas in the Okanagan went up this week, will keep going up in coming months

Photo: The Canadian Press

The price of gas took another jump this week in cities throughout the Okanagan.

In Vernon, motorists watched as the price at the pump went up almost 15 cents a litre, to 174.9.

Energy analyst Dan MacTeague said there are several reasons for the latest price increase such as increased expenses, transportation costs, a falling loonie and others.

And while wallets are being drained, MacTeague said local gas stations are not making a fortune.

MacTeague said the wholesale price “that is available to everybody” from the terminal in Kamloops is 108.7 a litre for Kamloops, Vernon, Kelowna and other stations in the region.

MacTeague said on top of that is the 10 cent federal excise tax, 14.5 cent provincial tax and the 17.6 cent-a-litre carbon tax.

“The transport costs from Kamloops to Vernon are about two cents a litre,” MacTeague said. “So it costs most gas stations $1.61 to get their fuel. So at $1.72, you are seeing about a 10-cent-a-litre margin.”

MacTeague said the price may come down a couple cents a litre, but $1.68 to $1.70 “is the new normal for the Okanagan.”

According to gasbuddy.com, as of noon Thursday, gas was selling for 165.9 to 174.0 a litre in Kamloops and Kelowna.

In Penticton, gas is selling for 161.9 cents a litre.

Prices will continue to climb

And unfortunately, the price at the pump will keep going up.

Currently, the federal government plans to increase carbon tax increase of almost four cents a litre April 1.

MacTeague said there will also be a five to six cent a litre increase this spring when stations switch from winter to summer blends of gas as required by federal law.

So MacTeague is predicting at least a 10-cent-a-litre increase in the B.C. Interior in a couple of months.

In Vancouver, prices could hit $2 a litre, but still less than the record $2.41 a litre of a few years ago.

MacTeague said another factor in the rising price of gas is the dropping value of the Canadian dollar.

The lower the loonie goes, the higher the price of gas goes.

“If the Canadian dollar would trade at the same level of the United States we would be paying 25 cents litre less for the price of gas,” he said. “The Canadian dollar compared to this time last year contributes about six cents a litre.”

During an interview with CTV News Vancouver, MacTeague said diesel prices will remain high as long as the weather is cold.

Higher fuel costs are expected to make the price of food rise, too.

“Nothing moves without transportation, so getting products made, whether it’s farming or whether it has to do with transportation or processing, all of these things involve a high degree of energy input,” said McTeague.

He believes the carbon tax has a significant impact on our supply chain.

“This makes us uncompetitive, and it makes, generally speaking, life less affordable for most. Something is going to give, and it looks like the consumer is really throwing the towel. Has raised the white flag,” said MacTeague.

And of course, a trade war with the United States would make things even worse.

“You could see the Canadian dollar drop to $1.55, maybe $1.60 in other words, adding another 10 to 15 cents a litre. The price of gasoline for what it is today, definitely pushing us up well over $2 a litre,” said McTeague.