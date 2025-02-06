Vernon Search and Rescue responded to numerous calls for assistance last weekend

Photo: Facebook file photo

It was a crazy weekend for the Vernon Search and Rescue heli-winch team with five calls in two days.

Coralie Nairn, with VSAR, said the first call Saturday was for multiple people who had fallen through the ice at a lake near Nakusp.

With rescue crews scrambling to answer the distress call, Nairn said it “turned out to be a false alarm. It was an iPhone SOS. It did come back as an actual message of people through the ice, but when we chased it down, the individual said they must have sent it off by accident.”

Nairn said an investigation has been launched because “you can't send that text message by accident, as confirmed by Apple.”

The helicopter rescue team was about to lift off when it was determined to be a false alarm.

“It ended up being a three-hour operation by the time we got everything taken care of,” Nairn said.

Then on Sunday, three calls came in regarding an injured snowmobiler in the mountains between Faquier and Revelstoke.

Nairn said the calls for rescue came from different sources, with each source providing a different location for the injured party, suggesting three people were in trouble.

While crews were responding to the calls, Nairn said it was determined all three calls were for the same rescue where a snowmobiler had struck a tree and fractured his femur.

“Because it was over four hours travel time by road, we activated our heli-winch rescue team,” she said. “We deployed our ground team and we deployed Air Rescue One.”

Then while transporting the man with the broken femur to hospital, another call came in about an injured snowmobiler in the Shuswap side of Hunter's Range.

“We handed off our first patient and immediately deployed again,” Nairn said. “We had a badly injured snowmobiler, with a spinal injury. We did a hoist rescue and transported them to BC ambulance.”

Nairn said VSAR shares heli-winch training with other SAR teams, all of which have mutual aid agreements.

“But it is under the Vernon Search and Rescue program,” Nairn said. “We manage it. All the funding comes from Vernon Search and Rescue, but we operate regionally. We go wherever we are requested.”