'Wouldn't be letting my kids walk by themselves': Vernon wildlife expert gives advise following cougar sighting

Photo: Contributed

A large cougar was spotted in the Seasons neighbourhood in Vernon, off Okanagan Landing Road.

A Castanet reader sent in a photo saying they saw the animal, and several coyotes, at about 3 to 4 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Local animal expert Pete Wise says there’s been one or two cougars in the area for the last week or two.

“They're down there hunting deer. A cougar, on average, will kill a deer a week,” explained Wise. “They're being opportunistic, preying on the deer that are in that area.”

Wise says cougars will happily eat coyotes and dogs, and says people should keep pets and children indoors.

“With the cougar hanging around down there, I wouldn't be letting my kids walk by themselves,” said Wise. “I would make sure that there's two or three of them in a group, preferably with an adult.”

If people run into a cougar, Wise says people should make themselves big and make loud noises: “you hoot, you holler."

For more information on what to around wild animals of all description, visit the Wild Safe BC website.