Good Samaritan saves tiny, undernourished kitten in Vernon

Photo: Facebook/Okanagan Humane Society

A tiny, undernourished kitten is recovering with a Vernon veterinarian after being rescued by a Good Samaritan and long-time Okanagan Humane Society volunteer.

The kitten was rushed to safety and is now being treated by Central Animal Hospital, an Okanagan Humane Society partner.

“Thanks to our vet partner, Central Animal Hospital in Vernon, this little fighter is now receiving life-saving fluids and care,” said the OHS on its Facebook page.

“Once stable, he will go to an expert foster home where he’ll be bottle-fed, kept warm and surrounded by love and comfort.”

The OHS thanked the community for keeping an eye out for animals in need. OHS says helping animals is especially important in the cold weather which can be life threatening to vulnerable animals.

People who see an animal in distress are encouraged to reach out.