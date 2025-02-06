Vernon North Okanagan RCMP asking pubic to help find wanted man

Photo: RCMP

Troy Killingbeck is a wanted man.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is asking for the public's help in locating the 48-year-old North Okanagan man.

Killingbeck is wanted for assault with a weapon, uttering threats, obstructing police, fraud and theft.

Killingbeck is described as six-feet, one inch tall, 201 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Killingbeck, contact your local police. Information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or by leaving a tip online.