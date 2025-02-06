Four teams faced off at first ever indoor North Okanagan Cricket Tounrament.

Photo: North Okanagan Cricket Club

The North Okanagan Cricket Club (NOCC), Vernon Strikers, Salmon Arm Cricket Club, and Vernon Cricket Club recently faced off in the first ever indoor cricket tournament.

"With the winter forcing all cricketers indoors, the North Okanagan Cricket Club spoke to the Vernon Toyota Indoor Sports Center with the idea of playing cricket indoors," reads a release form the club.

"The Arena invited the idea and thus the first ever indoor cricket tournament was born in Vernon, B.C. thanks to NOCC."

40 players played against each other at the tournament on Jan. 25.

A press release says the event boosted Vernon as a winter cricketing destination.

The NOCC says it's also working closely with the city on developing a cricket field.