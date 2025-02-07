BC Community Bat Programs asking public to watch for white-nose syndrome

Photo: BC Bat Programs

The public is being asked to help keep an eye on the local bat population.

The BC Community Bat Programs, in collaboration with the Province of BC, are asking the public for help in the effort to detect and prevent the spread of white-nose syndrome (WNS) in bats.

Residents are urged to report any bat activity observed in winter and any sick or dead bats found before May 31.

According to a press release from the bat program, no bats with WNS have been found in BC, but the fungus that causes the disease was confirmed in the Boundary Region in 2022.

Recently, the B.C. Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship released results from 413 samples taken last winter and spring, and they all came back as negative.

“This was surprising, but great news, as bats with WNS have been confirmed in Alberta and in northern Washington State, just south of the border,” says Paula Rodriguez de la Vega, Okanagan co-ordinator for the BC Community Bat Programs.

First detected in New York State in 2006, the disease continues to spread, with detections in northwestern and central Washington and in south-central Alberta. The fungus does not cause disease in humans and pets, but WNS has devastated North American bat populations.

The fungus attacks bats while they are hibernating, growing on their faces to give an appearance of a white nose. Bats often wake to clean the fungus from their skin. This uses valuable energy, and eventually, the bats die from starvation.

“Across North America, millions of bats have been killed, and seven of our 15 BC species could be severely affected by the disease,” says Rodriguez de la Vega. “The Little Brown Myotis and the Northern Myotis are both listed as Endangered in Canada due to WNS. Though there is not yet a proven cure for WNS, several promising treatment options are being developed, and it may be possible to mitigate the effects of this wildlife health crisis.”

If someone finds a dead bat or has sightings of winter bat activity, they are asked to report it to the BC Community Bat Programs online, via email at [email protected] or by calling 1-855-922-2287 ext. 13.

All live bats should be left alone — keep your distance, snap a photo and report it to the BC Community Bat Programs.

If you must move a bat, visit www.bcbats.ca for advice and never touch a bat with your bare hands. Note that if you or your pet has been in direct contact with the bat you will need further information regarding the risk of rabies to you and your pet, contact the BC Community Bat Programs for more information.

“The more bat reports from the public that we receive, the better we can understand how WNS might spread and affect local bat populations,” says Rodriguez de la Vega.

“The bats of BC are key predators of many night-flying insects. They are essential parts of BC’s ecosystems and provide a huge economic benefit by helping control agricultural, forest and urban pests.”

In partnership with the BC Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship, the BC Community Bat Programs provide information and promote local stewardship and citizen science.