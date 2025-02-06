Vernon man sentenced to 44 days jail after pleading guilty to seven charges

Photo: File photo

A Vernon man was sentenced to jail after pleading guilty to seven charges – despite his defence lawyer's submission otherwise based on the man's attempts to turn his life around.

Kyle Mohr, 37, was sentenced to 44 days in jail in Vernon Provincial Court Jan. 7; taking into account time spent in custody before the sentencing, Mohr spent one day in jail. He was also sentenced to 18 months probation.

According to court documents, Mohr pleaded guilty to mischief under $5,000, two counts of theft under $5,000, mischief, resist/obstruct peace officer, and two counts breach of a release order.

Charges stem from four separate dates between Nov. 5 2023 and July 24, 2024.

In one incident, Mohr stole batteries, a cigarette lighter and cookies, totalling about $15 worth from the Vernon Walmart.

Another incident he'd snuck into The Crossing social housing run by Turning Points, using a knife he propped open a doorjamb. He then broke the glass case of a fire extinguisher before getting on a bike and riding away, leaving the fire extinguisher behind.

In the same incident he jumped on a dumpster and refused to come down despite being asked and Mounties telling him he was under arrest.

"Mr. Mohr also asked the constable to get up on the dumpster and engage in a fistfight with him," read court documents.

In yet another incident, Mohr scared Interior Health staff by pushing on a plexiglass door at the Downtown Mental Health and Substance Use facility, causing damage. He then stole two cell phones belonging to staff.

"At the time of the incident, Mr. Mohr was high on methamphetamine. He was paranoid and believed the iPhones stored information about him. Mr. Mohr exited the building and departed the area," reads court documents.

Mohr's lawyer, Nicholas Jacob, had asked for a conditional sentence on all of the charges saying his client was trying to turn his life around.

Documents show Mohr has a criminal history but no criminal record.

Judge David Patterson said given the circumstances jail time was warranted.

“With the greatest of respect to Mr. Mohr and his counsel, Mr. Jacob, who, as I indicated earlier, has done an excellent job advocating for Mr. Mohr, I do not see how in any way, shape, or form, giving seven more conditional discharges to Mr. Mohr would not be contrary to the public interest," said Patterson in the published ruling.

"The time has come for Mr. Mohr to receive a jail sentence. The time has come for him to accept the stigma of criminal convictions. So, I am rejecting conditional discharges for Mr. Mohr in this case. I believe the justice system’s reputation requires something other than discharges."

To read the full written submission, click here.